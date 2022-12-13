Social Development Ministry warns of fake welfare cheques

File photo of the Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has said fraudulent social welfare cheques are circulating which purport to be cheques for senior citizens, public assistance and disability assistance grants. It said these cheques have been presented for payment at financial institutions, supermarkets, the District Revenue Offices and designated TTPost offices.

The ministry said the fraudulent cheques were brought to its attention by the Central Bank and other establishments seeking clarification on the authenticity and the amount to be paid. It said several aspects of the cheques appeared to be fictitious and arenot in compliance with those issued by the ministry.

It asked all commercial banks, merchants, grocers, store owners, clients and members of the public to be on alert for these fraudulent cheques. The ministry also advised that any cheque that does not have the stipulated features will not be accepted by the Central Bank for payment.

The matter has been taken to the police.

The ministry encouraged people to opt for direct deposit to avoid being victims of fraudulent cheques.

For more information, call he Ministry of Social Development and Family Services at 800-1MSD (1673).