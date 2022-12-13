Mexican Embassy supports fight against crime

In this November file photo, crime scene investigators process the car driven by Sahmzard Mohammed who shot his wife Keisha Bostic on Drayton street San Fernando in a murder-suicide. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The ambassador of Mexico Víctor Hugo Morales has underlined the commitment of his government in the fight against crime in the Caribbean.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday at his office in St Clair, Morales said he has been in talks with local authorities to promote teamwork, based on Mexico's experience in fighting violence.

Morales said he was evaluating the figures published by St Lucia, which showed 36 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

“These are truly staggering figures that position this country as one of the most violent in the Americas and the Caribbean. We must fight against it,” he said.

Morales said in talking with authorities from several countries, they have agreed the illicit arms trade may be generating these increases in crimes.

“We are promoting from Mexico that the arms industry of the US should stop the illicit trafficking of arms to our countries. It is a Mexican demand to the US judicial system to reduce the numbers of crimes and violence in our countries,” said Morales.

He said he is promoting information among TT and Caribbean authorities so they know the position of Mexico in the fight against illegal arms importation.

“Mexico has gained experience in various fields of fighting crime. We want to share that experience and good practices in terms of security with Caribbean countries, in this case TT,” he said.