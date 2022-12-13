Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina into World Cup final

Argentina's Julian Alvarez (#9) celebrates scoring his side's third goal after an assist by Argentina's Lionel Messi, top left, during the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO)

CAPTAIN LIONEL Messi scored once and created an assist while fellow striker Julian Alvarez netted a double as Argentina cruised into the final of the FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Croatia in the first semi-final, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on Tuesday.

Argentina will now await the winners of Wednesday's second semi, between defending champs France and Morocco, in the final on Sunday.

Messi converted a penalty in the 34th minute after Alvarez, on a one-and-one opportunity, was bundled over by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Five minutes later, Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead, after getting past a couple challenges, he drilled his shot beyond the reach of Livakovic.

And Messi capped off a wonderful performance with a fantastic turn on defender Josko Gvardiol before setting up Alvarez, who finished from close range.

Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, will be involved in the third-place play-off on Saturday.