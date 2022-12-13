Forever backward, never forward

A farmer's field in Penal remains under water after recent flooding. -

THE EDITOR: Sea levels are rising all over the world and the experts tell us it will get worse. So, why is the TT Government doing nothing about the flooding in our country?

If it is high tide and it's raining the water has nowhere to go, so it floods neighbourhoods that never had that problem before. Port of Spain has been flooding for years as well.

As a result farmers continue to lose their crops so the cost of vegetables goes up, and taxpayers' money has to be used to compensate them. And also to assist citizens who would have lost household appliances.

About five years ago a TT government team visited Holland and also brought in engineering experts from the Netherlands to look into our flooding problem, because they have managed to stop flooding in their country by using windmills and other devices and methods.

Nothing gets fixed in TT. Too much taxpayers' money is wasted on investigations while the results are kept a secret and the people are never given the answers.

The roads, the flooding, the crime, the traffic, and all the data from the many investigations remain hidden so we are not going forward as a country?

No government minister ever loses his job, even when it is proven he or she is not qualified for the job. Mistake after mistake continues to be made and money wasted. Not good enough.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail