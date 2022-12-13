Chaguanas West MP denounces pensioner's murder, calls PM to account

Dinesh Rambally

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally has chided the Prime Minister over the increasing murder toll as he called for greater accountability.

In a media release on Tuesday Rambally referred to the murder of Chaguanas pensioner Moonan Jogi Hardeo as a heinous crime, and extended his condolences to the murdered man's family.

Hardeo, 65, was shot dead during a home invasion at his home at Caroni Savannah Road early on Tuesday morning.

In the media release Rambally said Hardeo's murder brought the toll for the year thus far to 582 and said the relatives of those murdered were entitled to greater accountability from those in authority.

He also blamed the escalating violence on the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

"It is clear that the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are living under a reign of terror from criminals who operate with impunity (for) which this Dr Rowley-led regime is entirely responsible...

"Dr Rowley's refusal to heed the calls to replace the glaringly incompetent Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is now an act of political negligence."

On Sunday Rowley urged the nation to have faith despite challenges caused by crime.

Rambally said while prayer was necessary to overcome all difficulties, a more focused solution was needed.

"Prime Minister Rowley must act in accordance with his conscience and accept that he and his government cannot solve the crime problem."