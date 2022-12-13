Carter qualifies for World Short Course 50m butterfly final

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago rests after winning his heat in the men's 50m butterfly during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) -

TT SWIMMER Dylan Carter qualified for the final of the men’s 50-metre butterfly event at the 16th FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Carter will swim in the final at 6.20 am (TT time) on Wednesday.

Competing in heat eight on Tuesday (Monday night TT time), Carter touched the wall first in 22.11 seconds to seal a place in the semi-finals. South African Chad Le Clos ended second in the heat in 22.31 and Canadian Llya Kharun finished in 22.32. Japanese Takeshi Kawamoto, who was fourth in 22.38, also sealed a spot in the semi-finals. Carter’s time was the fourth fastest in the heats.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday morning, Carter won semi-final one in 22.02 to qualify for the final. Brazilian Nicholas Santos was second in 22.08 and Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore was third in 22.18. Both swimmers progressed to the final.

Carter will also swim in the men’s 50m backstroke heats on Wednesday. Carter will line up in heat five at 8.27 pm (TT time).