Where to from here, CWI?

The West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite, second right, watches the presentation after his team's loss to Australia on the fourth day of their 2nd Test match in Adelaide, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) -

BRYAN DAVIS

THE SHAMEFUL display of the West Indies cricket team in their two Test matches against Australia should certainly call for an enquiry by CWI (Cricket West Indies) into the present situation of the game in the Caribbean.

It showed that the series win against the Englishmen in the WI earlier this year was unsustainable, a one-off fluke that depended heavily on the captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, along with a couple of super performances by a few players.

In front of their home crowd, these young players rose to the challenge in the third Test match in Grenada to seal a series win.

The young wicketkeeper, Joshua Da Silva, was outstanding, and Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph all pitched in for that victory.

We are aware that Australia are a powerful team to defeat in their hometown, but bowling coach Roddy Estwick did not have to harp on it and make it so imposing that it could distract the players, giving them an inferiority complex. It’s not to say that they’re unbeatable, but the quality of cricket used to challenge them has to be examined.

This tour would have been a fine opportunity to blood some youngsters in the art of cricket.

I’m surprised that Roston Chase, who began his Test career as a number-four batsman and has five Test centuries to his name, has lost his way in the realm of batsmanship.

Nonetheless, he is seriously considered a leading off-break bowler by WI selectors, though he’s nothing but a change bowler.

A leading bowler ought to have the ability to bowl and the knowledge to determine batsmen’s weaknesses, knowing how to exploit them.

Any of Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, even Kevin Sinclair or Yannic Cariah – all of these bowlers could have improved their art on this tour, rather than wasting time with Chase. They’re all better bowlers than he is, plus, they have the skill to improve and fine-tune their ability. I’m surprised that chairman of selectors Desmond Haynes, with his experience, did not recognise the ordinariness of Chase’s bowling.

Then there’s the dead wood of Jermaine Blackwood, vice-captain to boot, who has neither the maturity nor concentration required for a leading batsman.

Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner and Mayers have no consistency, and lack the ability to get on top of the bowling when set, then dictate to the bowlers, which is what top-flight batsmen do.

This could be so because of the deficiency of lengthy, regular net practice. I particularly mention net practice because they practise on the pitches in the middle, but mistakes cannot be corrected there. Repetition is the key: ask any professional sportsman. WI cricketers do not seem to follow this standard. If so, they would never play this badly, nor have problems with technique.

Can one imagine a batting order where Anderson Phillip (who batted extremely well, and with some work could develop as an all-rounder), is sent in at number six as a nightwatchman, to protect Jason Holder, Da Silva and Chase? None of the three needs a protector; they could do the job themselves. No one on this team needs a nightwatchman!

I view the problem of the WI team as being in the coaches. Now that Phil Simmons has resigned, I expect his entourage will be leaving with him. That is, the clueless assistant Estwick, plus the out-of-his-depth batting coach, the former Canada coach, India-born Monty Desai.

And who is the strength and conditioning expert, and is he working in tandem with Ronald Rogers, the official trainer?

And are they answerable for all the breakdowns that the squad suffered Down Under?

And who are the knowledgeable cricket people who are going to select the replacements for the present coaches and trainers?

It’s important to understand that it is a specific duty that requires a certain amount of cricket intelligence, to guide one in advertising the positions, the know-how as to what exactly one is looking for, then, most importantly, the appropriate personnel that is going to do the actual interviewing for the job.

Example: There was a brilliant assignment done earlier this year, when Joe Root resigned from the captaincy of England (or was asked to resign, whichever), immediately after the unsuccessful tour of the WI by England. The coach Chris Silverwood was also dismissed.

Ben Stokes was given the position of England’s captain and Brendon McCullum, a New Zealander, was hired as the new coach for the English team.

The teamwork was superb, the cricket impressive, and a vast improvement took place.