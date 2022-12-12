St Lucians show quality on day two of RBC Tennis

Josiah Hills returns the ball to Nirav Dougdeen during the RBC tennis tournament at the Public Courts, Mandela Park, St Clair, on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE St Lucian players showed their pedigree in the early stages of day two of the RBC Junior Tennis tournament 2022 at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Sunday.

In the girls Under-10 division two singles, Nefertari Goddard of St Lucia defeated Jada Codrington of TT 6-3 and Bren Newallo Badal of TT got past Jaeda Dowlat of TT 6-3.

In another girls Under-10 division two contest, Keyah Roberts (TT) outlasted Isabella Rambhajan (TT) 6-0.

In the boys Under-12 division one, St Lucian Denney Estava was leading 5-4, 2-0 when Jaysean Wells retired hurt. Sanjay Lake continued St Lucia’s strong play on Sunday with a 4-1, 1-4, 10-8 over TT’s Jack Brown, TT player Darius Rahaman eased past Aayush Sharma of India 4-0, 4-0 and Oliver Harragin defeated Gabriel Mansoor 4-1, 4-1 in an all TT affair.

In the boys Under-10 division two, Daniel Collymore (St Lucia) outlasted Nicholas Mc Letchie (TT) 6-3 and Felix Clayton (St Lucia) was a 6-3 winner over Zakai Jeremiah (TT).

It was not all smooth sailing for St Lucia as Immanuel Charles lost 6-2 to one-seeded Ryan Steuart of TT in the boys Under-10 division one. In the boys Under-14 division one, Nirav Dougdeen got past Josiah Hills 5-4, 1-4, 10-7 in all TT showdown.

OTHER RESULTS

Girls Under-12 Division One

Makeda Bain (TT) def Amia Jn Marie (LCA) 4-1, 5-4

Cyra Ramcharan (TT) def Cherdine Sylvester (TT) 4-1, 5-3

Boys Under-14 Division One

Daniel Dumas (TT) def Liev Khan 5-4, 4-0

Connor Carrington (TT) def Justin Horsford (TT) 4-1, 4-2

Girls Under-14 Division One

Miracle Robley (TT) def Malia David (TT) 4-1, 2-4, 10-2