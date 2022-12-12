Red Force focus on fitness ahead of 2023 season

Red Force coach David Furlonge addresses the national training squad from left, Mikkel Govia, Darren Bravo and Isaiah Rajah at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Monday.

TT RED Force cricketers will be better positioned to make a strong run in the forthcoming Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day tournament which bowls off in January.

On the first day of training in preparation for the 2023 season on Monday, coach David Furlonge was optimistic that the setbacks the team suffered this year could be overcome.

After three rounds of the 2022 season the Red Force were in contention, but the challenge fizzled out after a break in the competition for the English tour of the Caribbean.

Furlonge said an analysis of the meltdown revealed cracks in the team’s preparation when the tournament resumed which he said was caused by rain which limited the amount of time for outdoor practice.

In his first team talk at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, Couva, Furlonge, who recently signed a two-year extension to his TT Cricket Board (TTCB) contract, informed his squad that more will be expected from them in the coming months.

“Emphasis will be placed on fitness with a lot of work on fielding and out cricket,” said Furlonge in a TTCB media release.

“The cricketers will be asked to train for longer hours under strength and conditioning coach Clinton Jeremiah.”

He said the relatively young squad, missing several leading players on regional duty with the West Indies will face a tough training regimen, batting for 90 overs a day and bowling longer spells.

“We will be looking to improve greatly on our concentration for a longer period and cultivating greater discipline in all aspects of the game involving batting, bowling and fielding,” said Furlonge.

The former Queen’s Park Cricket Club coach said although the star players will be unavailable for the major part of the regional season, it will be an excellent opportunity for the up and coming youngsters to make a strong claim for inclusion in the final squad.

“Apart from the 15 contracted players who are the core of the team, there are about seven 19 and 20-year-olds who are part of the national team set-up and who be looking to force their way into contention.”

In the effort to get the cricketers into tip-top shape, Furlonge said left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Isaiah Rajah set the standard as they devote a lot of personal time to this aspect of their game.

TT’s most successful bowler in regional cricket, leg-spinner Imran Khan captained the Red Force in this year’s four-day tournament when the team showed promise in the first three rounds before the break.

Khan, who also takes his fitness seriously, said after Monday's session that he is looking forward to an improved performance since the squad has been working hard.

“A lot has to do with our mental strength with the leaders in the squad helping the younger ones. It’s all about a team effort and we know that bowling plays an important role supporting one another,” said Khan.

He said it was unfortunate that some of the bigger names will be missing the start of the regional season as their contribution is always important.

“In the bowling department we will be looking for Uthman Muhammed, Shannon Gabriel and Terrance Hinds to be at their best as well as several young players bringing their best game to the fore,” Khan said.