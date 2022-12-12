Missing Mayaro toddler found dead in river

The search for three-year-old Allon Ramdial ended Monday after his decomposing body was spotted in the Ortoire River in Mayaro.

The police said the body was found at a cove at the river’s mouth at around 11. 40 am.

It is suspected that Allon fell into the river early Friday. Since then, members of the protective services and the civilians, including fisherfolks and divers, had undertaken a major search operation on land, sea and river.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat, was also part of the search, as well as Wesley Mohammed and other representatives of Wes Maintenance Service Company Ltd, lifeguards.

The toddler lived with his mother, Christinna Ramdial, 19, and stepfather Carlton Murphy near the river at the Ortoire Village fishing port.

At around 6.30 am on Friday, Ramdial woke and could not find Allon. It is believed the toddler may have wandered off while Ramdial was asleep, and fell into the river.

Many people have taken to social media to offer condolences and prayers to Allon’s mother.

"May the Lord comfort the mother at this moment and give her the grace, strength and mercy to deal with this moment in her life," a user said.

Another said, "Lord, although sad, we pray for some closure and answers in this truly heartbreaking situation."

Many people thanked everyone who was involved in the search.

One user complimented HSRT for "going above and beyond in any situation" to try to give people closure.

Another said, "Thank you, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, for your tireless work. May God continue to bless each of you and your families."

Investigations are ongoing.