Man shot dead in Wallerfield

Police are probing the murder of an unidentified man in Wallerfield on Sunday night.

They said passers-by on El Sequevo Road, heard gunshots and saw a dark-coloured Nissan B14 driving away at around 9.22 pm and called the police.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force found a white Nissan Almera parked on the left side of the road with the body of a man in the front passenger seat.

The man, who is of African descent, had a gunshot wound to his back and the back of his head. He was wearing a white I-shirt and blue short pants.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared the man dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries..

