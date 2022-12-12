KI coming home for Carnival

KI -

KI (Kris Persad) penned his latest chutney soca song Dan Dan Dan in which he paints a comical picture of discovering his significant other has another lover.

The Toronto-based artiste self-produced the track which was mixed with help of his younger brother, Rich “Shan” Persad, at their Kingdom Sound studios in T-Dot. The song has been dominating the chutney soca party circuit across the region, a media release said.

The Keon Hector-directed music video, shot on location in Guyana, has already amassed over 250,000 YouTube views, the release said. The song was mastered by Rishi Mahato at his Dolby Atmos Maha Productions studio.

“It’s amazing to see the way the fans have embraced the song. As a creative it’s fulfilling to put out content you believe in, but when you see it has a real-world impact on the lives of people, that’s the icing on the cake,” KI said in the release

KI, 35, a three-time Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) winner, has stayed a favourite with fans around the world since his 2010 breakout year with his hits Single Forever, Same Girl Twice and Runaway.

It’s an inspiring achievement for the shy boy who shocked his entire family when he stepped out from behind the keyboards and into the spotlight of his family’s JMC 3Veni band, the release said. Since then the Persad musical unit has rebranded to KI & the Band and has toured North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“When I look back at what we’ve been able to achieve its almost surreal. The crazy part is we’ve only just begun. There is a huge adventure ahead and we’re here for it,” KI said.

The first leg of that saga is the much-anticipated return of a full post-pandemic Carnival in TT. KI & the Band is looking forward to reconnecting with fans at home, one-on-one.

“We’ve missed that. All the familiar faces. That exchange of energy from stage to crowd and vice versa. It’s going to be special, and we have a few surprises up our sleeves. I hope you guys are ready – see you all soon.”