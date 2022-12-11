Walker brushes aside Alleyne in RBC Junior Tennis

Josiah Hills retuns the ball to Nirav Dougdeen during the RBC tennis tournament at the Public Courts, Mandela Park, on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s top girls’ Under-14 division one singles seed Shiloh Walker had a winning start to her RBC Junior Tennis Tournament campaign while her compatriot in the boys’ equivalent, Daniel Dumas, was beaten on the opening day, at the Nelson Mandela Park Public Courts, St Clair, on Saturday.

Against Isobel Alleyne in her opening round robin contest, Walker executed a perfect 4-0, 4-0 victory. Walker faces Lilly Mohammed in round two on Sunday.

However, Dumas had a tough time against visiting Alhil Cyril as he lost the first set 5-3, levelled the score with a 5-3 win in the second, but lost the tie break 10-6 against the St Lucian.

Dumas will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when he goes up against Liev Khan in round two, round-robin action.

Boys’ division one second seed Connor Carrington however, won his first test against countryman Zhade Leonce 4-2, 4-0 while Nirav Dougdeen was also victorious, getting past Josiah Hills 5-4(4), 1-4 (10-7) in a tightly contested affair.

The only other girls’ division one singles result available before press time saw Charde Sylvester trump Malia David 5-4(4), 5-4(3).

Other Results

Boys U-10 Div. 1 – Abishek Ramdeen def. Ryan Steuart 6-4; Immanue Charles def. Justin Duncan 6-3, Cruz Thornton def. Favian Dates 6-4.

Girls U-10 Div. 1 – Samuella Bertrand def. Zelena Mohammed 6-3; Suri Ramcharan def. Merkisha Justin 6-1.

Boys U-10 Div. 2 – Armani Rosemond def. Disanyo Stephen 6-2; Paul Devaux def. Alex Murren 6-1; Jervaldo Quashie def. Nicholas Mc Letchie 6-4; Daniel Collymore def. Dhruv Rambhajan 6-1; Zakai Jeremiah def. Jacob Alleyne 6-4; Eli Paty def. Kimari Felix 6-3.

Girls U-10 Div. 2 – Teijha Wellington def. Isabella Rambhajan 6-1; Nefertari Goddard def. Johara Dowlat 6-2; Anaya Roberts def. Bren Newallo Badal 6-1.

Boys U-12 Div. 1 – Christopher Khan def. Novak Malcolm 5-4(2), 4-2; Oliver Harragin def. Malachi Leach 4-0, 4-0; Jaysean Wells def. Aayush Sharma 4-0, 4-2; Darius Rahaman def. Denney Estava 5-3, 4-1; Jacob Jacelon def. Sanjay Lake 5-3, 4-0; Jack Brown def. Sebastian Plimmer 4-2, 4-1.

Girls U-12 Div. 1 – Cyra Ramcharan def. Jaelyn Henry 4-2, 3-5 (10-6); Makeda Bain def. Anya Romany 4-1, 4-0.