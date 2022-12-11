Search widens for missing Mayaro toddler

Missing toddler Allon Ramdial. -

The search for the missing toddler from Mayaro who vanished on Friday widened on Saturday but have not provided any clues.

On Saturday, the police called on the public to help find three-year-old Allon Ramdial, of Ortoire Village, Mayaro.

A police post said he was last seen on Thursday.

The toddler lives at the fishing port near the Ortoire River with his mother, Christinna Ramdial, 19, and step-father Carlton Murphy.

Newsday learned that they had been living there for the past two years. Murphy, a relative said, considered him his son.

It is believed Allon might have wandered off while his mother was asleep and ended up in the river.

Ramdial, who is originally from the Chaguanas district, reported to police that she woke up around 6. 30 am on Friday, could not find her son, and began panicking. She alerted people nearby, most of them fishermen, as well as the police.

She, too, joined the search for him during the day and overnight.

"Right now, the family is devastated. Nobody knows where he is. The Coast Guard is out there looking so too are fishermen and other people. People are praying for his safe return," a relative said by phone.

The police on Friday said the child was two-years-old.

"Allon is over two, but he does not have a birth paper. I am not sure his exact date of birth," the relative added.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat, made foot patrols along the beach near the Ortoire bridge.

Rambharat said members also visited Point Radix to look for him at Grand Tass beach.

"We are on a boat patrol now and have nothing so far on him," Rambharat said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Mayaro police at 630-4333 or 555,999, 911. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- TIPS (8477) or any police station or report via the TTPS App.