Dear No one: On journalling

One of the things I expected when reading about journalling: someone – or everyone – is going to mention Anne Frank. One of the things I did not expect: a lot of people talking about morning pages.

Anne Frank, famous for the light and hopeful everyday touch she brought to life in hiding and fear of Nazi persecution, will always be referenced when talking about diaries. It’s not only what she wrote about, but how she wrote about it, that holds us. Save us from living in interesting times, and all that.

But morning pages, now there was a surprise for me. The exercise is simple enough, even if it takes you a while to stop feeling silly. As soon as you wake up (don’t get out of bed, don’t brush your teeth, nothing), before the sleep-dream world has cleared and you become part of the waking world, you write. You just write. Whatever, however, no rules, no structure, no thought of punctuation or “good English.”

You can write about how much you don’t want to write. You can write about what you dreamt. You can talk about not liking peanut butter. You can write with your eyes half-shut. It’s like spitting out all the tangled thoughts and starting the day with a nice clear brain.

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron came out in 1995, and it seems it never went back in. Morning pages, a stream-of-consciousness way of journalling, is its legacy. It may have been designed as a tool to help those working in the arts, but it took hold of businessfolk and scientists and everyone in between.

Now, if this slightly loopy, yet perfectly organic way of putting down your thoughts had such an impact, think of the possibilities of all the other, more conventional forms of journalling.

A long, long time ago, before the publishing industry became quite so manipulative, a person took out a notebook and a pen and thought about why they needed to confide in an empty page.

Today, there are books that can tell you all about how to keep a journal. They take you through why you should and how you can. There may be prompts and exercises, lists and questions.

And that’s fine. Not everyone wants the work of figuring out what to write. That’s what writers are for.

I joke, but it’s really not a bad idea. It is difficult enough to commit to the practice of setting down thoughts and feelings without having to go through the mental contortions of accessing them. Again, some people are trained to get to these things – psychologists, counsellors, therapists, and extremely gifted artists. How many of us are any of these things?

So, if you want, you can go out and buy a journal that tells you how to journal. (I wish my car told me how to car better.) Or you can throw yourself on the mercy of the blank page.

There are many reasons to journal, and no one way to do it. Many people only find the need to write about their lives and feeling when something is bad. Grief drives people to write. So too confusion about what’s going on with relationships, work, aging, physical health, mental health, etcetera, etcetera.

Other people make a lifelong habit of it. Some even do it – gasp – because they like it. A lot of the most avid diarists have stories that start with identifying something they wanted to think through, and then working their way through a series of random notebooks. They don’t even go out and buy pretty ones.

The real gift of things like morning pages and journals that teach you how to journal is they free you from the oft-misplaced notion that it has anything to do with writing. It doesn’t. It’s about you.

If you can talk to yourself on paper in a way that makes sense to you, you’ve struck gold. Write lists. Draw pictures. Write songs and poems. Stick in pictures, flowers, dinner mint wrappers (I know I’m not the only one), obituaries cut out from the newspaper.

Write in a way only you understand, or write so that you can give it to your children to read when you get old. Write so you’ll remember. Write so you can solve a problem. Write so you can keep your secrets safe.

Most of all, write because it’s great therapy.

Soon it will be Christmas: give someone a nice journal. And then it will be a new year: think about starting one yourself.

Remember to talk to your doctor or therapist if you want to know more about what you read here. In many cases, there’s no single solution or diagnosis to a mental health concern. Many people suffer from more than one condition.