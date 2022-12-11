Cudjoe: Tobago in ‘troubled waters’ over PDP

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe said she knew the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was trouble from the “get go.”

She was speaking at the opening the Craft Hub TT National Christmas Village and craft market at the Queen’s Park Savannah paddock, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Cudjoe was asked her views on the resignation of all 14 members of THA Council from the PDP on December 5, on the anniversary of the Farley Augustine-led administration. They declared themselves as independents after a public fallout with PDP political leader Watson Duke.

The PDP defeated the PNM 14-one in the December 7, 2021 election. Both Duke and the PNM are calling for fresh elections.

“The people of Tobago did not vote for independents. What is this? I don’t even think they know what this thing they are forcing upon us is.”

She called on Tobagonians to take “a true and honest look” at the situation and determine the best way forward which she suggested could be a “fresh elections.”

“We are in troubled waters and no amount of PR (public relations) or lying to the people would change that.”

She said the people must look out for the children coming up in society and keep the people of Tobago’s best interest in mind.

“I think those in the leadership of Tobago know that this is not it and they are forcing Tobagonians to accept it. But we as the voters, we as the people who are depending on these leaders for leadership, know that the leadership is not taking place and we have not seen growth or progress. This is certainly not it.”

“When they won, they marched around the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) seven times, doing their chants. When they were having troubles to start their assembly, sitting on the seats and putting their legs up on the chairs, speaking to the clerk anyhow.”

Cudjoe, the Minister of Sport and Community Development, said she felt as though the PDP is taking Tobagonians for granted. She also referred to them as a “band of independents who don’t know what they stand for.”

She said, “They have lost 25 per cent of their time, their term, and what do we have to show for it as it relates to development? Yes, we know that they can throw a good fete, but what about development for Tobagonians?”

She asked where is the provision of jobs or opportunities seeing as though Tobagonians have already lost a year.

“Tobagonians need to be honest and frank and look at what is in the best interest of Tobagonians and call the THA to account. We did not vote for that.”