WPC shows meaning of to protect and serve

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: To Protect and Serve with PRIDE (professionalism, respect, integrity, dignity and excellence), the motto of the police service, was exemplified by #17628 WPC Charles, who is attached to the Freeport Highway Patrol Unit.

At approximately 6.30 pm on December 5, southbound on my way home, in the vicinity of the Divali Nagar site, I noticed that the temperature gauge of my vehicle was almost on red. Trying not to panic, as a female driver travelling alone, I immediately parked on the shoulder and turned on my hazard lights. I started to make some calls to my mechanic and to get details about a wrecking service should it be required.

Two Highway Patrol vehicles passed my car without stopping to enquire if I needed assistance. However, another Highway Patrol vehicle pulled up alongside my vehicle and WPC Charles asked if I needed assistance.

The driver parked and Charles came to my assistance. She demonstrated a high degree of knowledge about vehicles, asked me to pull the bonnet and used a cloth to open the radiator. She then told me what may have occurred to cause the overheating of the engine.

By that time my mechanic was on his way, but Charles said she would not be comfortable leaving me alone and waited with me until my mechanic arrived. He confirmed what Charles had explained about the possible problem. She also provided me with a number for a wrecking service, for which I was grateful.

I believe this officer should be commended. I hope the acting police commissioner reads this letter and takes positive action. This WPC was not only polite, humble and extremely helpful, but she demonstrated a high level of professionalism, empathy and kindness, which should not go unnoticed.

I once again thank Charles for her kindness and humility in the discharge of her duties. She truly exemplifies what it means to protect and serve. I will be forever grateful to her as anything could have happened with me stranded on the highway.

S HUNTE

San Fernando