People, saying 'none of your business' rude

THE EDITOR: Have you noticed that people post "None of your business" when asked if they are single or employed?

In the first case, no one asked anything about them. They volunteered all info willingly at first.

If you are single, married, divorced, unemployed, there is nothing to be ashamed of. No one really cares. Each state has its advantages. None is perfect.

How about an alternative statement, say, "I would rather not say." Or, "I would prefer not to answer?"

Is it not rude and impolite to say, "None of your business?" Are you saying with that particular statement that you were not brought up but dragged up?

Trinidadians/Tobagonians are not rude people.

In their insecurity they are telling the world all their business.

Does saying "None of your business" imply they have a first-primer education?

Keep learning, TT. You are never too old to learn. It is possible to teach an old dog new tricks.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town