"Embrace hope for better tomorrows"

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Trinidad, a small island in the Caribbean just over 40 miles wide and 70 miles long with a population of under 1.5 million, has achieved what many larger islands have failed to do. Tobago also. We have been the best in the world in some sporting events, in beauty, in some areas of academia and in some economic activity.

Yet I am extremely confused why this small island with such a wealth of talent finds it so difficult to unite in its best interest. Because of that failure we are left to struggle with insane levels of incompetence that hurts everyone.

In the past when water was required for industrial use the foreign managers, cognisant of the fact that water was abundant for six months of the year, constructed mini lakes to supply their needs. Examples of these are in Usine Ste Madeleine for the sugar factory and Pointe-a-Pierre for the refinery.

When we were left to make a similar choice, we instead went the way of expensive desalinated water and a commitment to pay for it in US dollars whether we used the water or not.

We engaged in the construction of a tremendously over-engineered overpass at Grand Bazaar despite having built similar less expensive overpasses at Old St Joseph Road, Laventille and the Morvant intersection with the Beetham Highway.

We embarked on a simple highway over land to Point Fortin while China was building a similar-length highway over water. That highway was completed for the quoted price of our highway more than five years ago. Currently, after two governments and over eight years, we are still struggling to finish a highway that when completed is poised to be the most expensive roadway in the world.

We are a colossal failure when it comes to maintenance. Waterways are left untreated, roads deteriorate to the point of collapse and the water distribution system is plagued with leaks. Our court system, our security structures including our ports are substandard and our people are suffering.

Despite all this despair, the people, aware of their possible competence, their innovativeness, their resilience, their talents and their academic qualifications, are unable to unite and make a concerted effort to make TT realise its tremendous potential.

By simply uniting and agreeing to discuss solutions to the problems that confront us we can achieve economic growth, a phenomenal decrease in criminal activity, food security, better health and education and a reliable water supply in every community.

We have the funding, the international recognition, the personnel, the natural resources and the qualified managers. What we do not yet have is the willingness to put aside our petty commitment to failed political organisations and embrace a party that offers real hope.

There is a group of talented patriots emerging that is seeking such a unity. One can only hope that when made public we can all unite and put our country first.

via e-mail