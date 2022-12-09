WI Women's Kyshona Knight replaces Karishma Ramharack for final England ODI

West Indies Women’s Kyshona Knight -

Left-handed Bajan batter Kyshona Knight has replaced Trinidad and Tobago spinner Karishma Ramharack for the third and final CG United One-Day International (ODI) against England Women at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

This was announced by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Thursday, after they named the 14-member squad.

England have already won the series, having beaten the host team by a 142-run margin each, in the first two matches.

Lead selector Ann Browne-John said the final ODI is “important” and will give the batters an opportunity to get some much-needed time at the crease before the start of the T20 International series on Sunday.

“The batting has not come through as we would want it but there are many experienced batters in the team, who with the right application can produce.”

On Ramharack’s replacement, Browne-John added, “It’s unfortunate that Karishma has missed out on this series as we believe she is a vital component in our bowling attack but the return of Kyshona Knight will help bolster our batting lineup, as we seek a win in this final match of the series.”

Friday’s match will be free for local and visiting fans as it falls on V.C. Bird Day, a national holiday in Antigua.

All matches will be available to view live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel as well as on the ESPN Play app.