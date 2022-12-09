Separate funerals for couple murdered in Chaguanas

MURDERED: Amar Randy Ramdass and Anita Jagdeo.

The funerals for the couple who were murdered last weekend in Chaguanas are set to take place at the same time on Saturday at their respective homes.

After the 9 am funerals, the bodies of Anita Jagdeo, 27, and her fiancé Amar Randy Ramdass, 28, are later expected to meet up at the Waterloo cremation site for cremation. Their pyres are expected to be side by side, relatives said.

Anita Jagdeo lived at Carapichaima, and Ramdass at Edinburgh, Chaguanas.

Jagdeo worked at Alescon Readymix Ltd, and Ramdass was an electrician. The young couple had a real estate business. They were last seen alive on December 3 when they left around 4 pm to do a transaction in Couva.

The next morning their bodies were found in Jagdeo’s AD wagon on a dirt track off Factory Road in Chaguanas. Both were shot dead.

Jagdeo’s body was in the front passenger seat, and Ramdass’ in the trunk.

The police do not have a motive for the double murder.

On Monday night, Ramdass’s uncle Alvin "Fenders" Ramlogan, 50, was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Ramlogan, the father of four, was the brother of Ramdass’s late mother, Sherryann.

The family is from Chandernagore Road, Edinburgh, in Chaguanas.

On Friday, a close relative told Newsday that Ramlogan’s autopsy is yet to be done.

"We do not know where he was going. I was in the wake (of Ramdass) when I got the news," the relative said.

Ramlogan is the third family member to have died in almost six months. In June, his 82-year-old father died of cancer.

"He died the day before Father’s Day and was cremated the day of his birthday, on June 23. His grandsons, including Randy, helped carry his coffin at the cremation site," the relative added.

No one has been arrested in the double homicide or the accident.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigation (Region III) police are investigating.