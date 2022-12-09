National Cross-Country returns after two years

AFTER a hiatus of two years owing to restrictions arising from the covid19 pandemic the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) will host its National Cross-Country Championships at the Queen’s Park Savannah at 2 pm on Sunday.

On Thursday a NAAA media release, said, “The country’s top distance runners look forward with keen anticipation to the annual event which serves to both crown the national champion and aid in the selection of candidates to compete at regional meets. Those with less interest in distance running use the event as part of their pre-season preparation.”

Races will be held in many categories. In the Under-15 boys and girls category the athletes will have to complete 2K and in the Under-17 division 4K. The Under-15 athletes will also have the option of completing the 4K distance. In the senior category, women will run 6K and men 8K.

The event is sponsored by the National Lotteries Control Board.