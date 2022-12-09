Hockey board fills all executive member slots

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) has appointed five new members to its executive.

At its 25th annual council meeting on Tuesday, the election of officers, whose two-year term ended in 2022, was held.

The vacant position for first vice-president went to Notre Dame’s John Lewis, unopposed.

Additionally, incumbent honorary secretary Reyah Richardson (Harvard Checkers), assistant treasurer Cindy Martin-Fautsin (Paragon) and elected members Garth Baptiste (Notre Dame) and Ayanna McClean (Ventures) were all re-elected unopposed.

The new TTHB executive is still led by Roger St Rose (Malvern), who was appointed in December last year.

The remaining members are Jennifer Lander (second vice-president), Lisa Hernandez (third vice-president), Roger Gomes (honourary treasurer) and Lucy Lee (assistant secretary).