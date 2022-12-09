Five Rivers silence Holy Name to seal Intercol finals spot

Holy Name Convent’s Isabella Ramdeen (R) controls the ball as Five Rivers Secondary’s Odella Wilson tries to defend during the SSFL Girls Intercol semi-final, on Thursday, at the St Mary’s Grounds, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

FIVE Rivers Secondary School silenced a vociferous Holy Name Convent crowd to advance to the final of the Coca-Cola Girls Intercol competition.

Holy Name had the majority of the support in the semi-final match played at the St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair on Thursday as the ground is just minutes away from Holy Name.

Five Rivers won on penalties 4-3 after the match ended in a 2-2 tie. Five Rivers made a shaky start in the shoot-out as only one of their first two kicks found the back of the net. However, Five Rivers converted their last three kicks to prevail with the victory and clinch a spot in Sunday’s final.

In regulation time, Holy Name captain Jessica Harragin gave her team the lead in the 22nd minute, but Lue Ann Craig got the equaliser for Five Rivers before half-time with a goal in the 34th minute.

Janella Walcott put Five Rivers in front early in the second half with a 46th-minute item. Five Rivers had chances to put the game to bed, but a 25-yard effort from Harragin with three minutes remaining meant the match had to be decided by penalty kicks.

Following the win Five Rivers coach Desiree Sargent, said, “I am overwhelmed. We trained so hard all week for this and these moments are what you live for. Thank God it bore fruit today.”

Asked if playing in front of a large Holy Name contingent was tough to cope with, Sargent said, “It does (affect you) somewhat, let’s be honest. You on another team’s ground and on unfamiliar territory. They took a while to settle and I am just thankful they were able to settle and get back into the game.” Holy Name had a rhythm section at the ground.

On what improvements she wants for the final, Sargent said, “I will just like to see a little more maturity, a little more discipline because at times we were kind of indisciplined, but it is expected at this level (because) you away from home and your supporters are not here. All in all, I am just thankful that we were able to cross the hurdle and they are in a final (for) the first time, so I am just so thrilled for that.”

Sargent was satisfied that her players held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out.

“You can practise penalties how much you want...at the end of the day you still have to put them away and it is a nerve-racking thing for anybody at any level, so thank God we were able to come out victorious in the penalty shoot-out.”

In the other semi-final played on Thursday, Signal Hill Secondary defeated Miracle Ministries 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The final between Five Rivers and Signal Hill will be played at Ato Boldon Stadium at 3 pm on Sunday.