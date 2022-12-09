Expect more fire from Shurwayne

Shurwayne Winschester's latest release for Carnival 2023 is titled Fire Down Town. -

Shurwayne Winchester, one of the Carnival’s foremost entertainers, has released Fire Down Town, to add heat to the Carnival revelry.

Winchester wanted to deliver something to remind true revellers of their duty, while at the same time, introducing the energy of Trini Carnival to newcomers, a media release said.

Fire Down Town is one for the pan and fete lovers, the release said.

“There is something innate and powerful in what we give to the world- what we have given to the world, that no matter how others may try to replicate it, it could never be anything like ours,” Winchester said in the release.

The Signal Hill, Tobago-born entertainer knows what it takes to tear down stages and venues with presence and performance. “I will show everybody what this song can do. Trust me when I say, this song is fire!” he declared.

In October, Winchester was one of the prime entertainers on casts across the Tobago Carnival experience. He reminded crowds at home, in the Caribbean and internationally, that he is a powerful performer with a voice that can be as sweet, as it can be commanding, the release said.

“What a hardcore feteing experience requires is less groove and more revelry. Hardcore feteing is what we know here. It may not be what we have evolved into in recent years, but it is who and what we are,” he said.

Winchester says he has much more on the way. He, however, wants the people to remember the root of the revelry, the energy of the festival and the story of its beginnings.

“This song is for everybody who has understood the assignment over the many decades of celebrating freedom, celebrating emancipation, celebrating being Trinbagonian. This is for you! Fire Down Town is a statement to own and proudly hold on to what is yours, mines, ours!”