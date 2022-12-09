Change in Burna Boy Live Trinidad venue

The promoters of the Burna Boy Live Trinidad concert announced a venue change on Friday.

The event featuring the "African Giant" was initially set to be held at the National Stadium, but will now take place at O2 Park, Chaguaramas. The concert is scheduled for December 16.

Twisted Entertainment’s spokesman Crystal Cunningham said the decision was made to ensure “the best customer experience.” Twisted Entertainment is one of the event’s promoters.

“The newly renovated and redesigned O2 Park provides what we are looking for. Our top priority is for patrons to have a smooth, accessible and enjoyable concert experience,” Cunningham said in a press release.

Damini “Burna Boy” Ebunoluwa Ogulu is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. He rose to stardom in 2012after releasing Like to Party, the lead single from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E (2013), a press release said.

He won the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and in 2021 his Twice As Tall album won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards. In July 2022 Burna Boy released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

Private Ryan, Ding Dong, Trevlyn and Selectah Kerry have also joined the cast.

The Grammy award-winning afrofusion star is bringing his Love Damini tour to the Caribbean and will perform in Antigua and Jamaica this month as well as Trinidad. He performed in Tobago just before the island's first Carnival in October.

Burna Boy Live is scheduled to begin at 7 pm along with performances by Kes the Band and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan.