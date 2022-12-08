World cycling body delighted at Trinidad and Tobago satellite training centres

An aerial image of the Trinidad and Tobago National Cycling Centre, Couva. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

The International Cycling Union (UCI), the sport’s global governing body, expressed “delight” at the recent opening of two new UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) continental satellite centres in Trinidad and Tobago and Canada.

UCI commissioned the facilities at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, and the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont in Bromont, Canada, over the past week.

A UCI statement on Thursday said both venues form part of the reform of the satellite concept approved by the UCI management committee. They join the existing UCI WCC network of development satellites in Japan, Korea, South Africa, India and Portugal.

Through their regional programmes and educational activities, these satellites assist the UCI WCC in Aigle, Switzerland, in its mission to develop athletes and train people in cycling-related professions such as mechanics and coaches.

Present at the openings in Couva on last Saturday and in Bromont on Wednesday, UCI WCC director Jacques Landry saidthe satellite centres were key to the globalisation of cycling, and welcomed both nations to this network.

He said, “Both these training centres are already operational at a national level and will now extend their offer to other nations when it comes to athlete training and education opportunities in cycling-related careers.

“The UCI WCC works closely with its satellites, and I look forward to our future collaboration to ensure the continued global development of our sport.”

Couva and Bromont both receive the label of continental satellite under the new two-tier system that divides the UCI's WCC development satellites into continental satellites and regional satellites.