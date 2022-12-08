Supporting local helps us develop the country

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: As we look at the destruction of parts of Manzanilla Road by the recent rampaging flood waters, we may recall an even greater havoc in 2014 when an unusual tide not only took away parts of the road but also some buildings.

The reported intention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct bypasses as necessary is obviously the way to go. After 2014 there was a similar measure reportedly being considered, to be carried out by a foreign company.

After some concern expressed by the TT Local Content Chamber, local contractors were invited to tender. That resulted in a collaborative effort of four parties, including the University of the West Indies, and the job was completed on a "total-local" basis.

The chamber was right to seek to build local competence and argued that with the experience gained among local contractors, we would be prepared for similar devastation in the future, as we indeed see today.

We are among small-island states suffering from climate change and likely to suffer in the future as coastal erosion is real. We just recently attended COP27 in Egypt, making a strong case for due regard and compensation for the destruction our region continues to suffer.

The aim of building capacity for sustainable development will be realised with the awarding of contracts. There is need for us to support local enterprise. In so doing we develop the entire country, eventually making us competitive on the world scene.

Local contractors likewise have an obligation to ensure required standards of work are adhered to and not see the award of contracts as their right.

This is an area of possible opportunity in the region which must be recognised within the spirit of the Treaty of Caricom. Opening up the region and not confining it to locals in the narrow sense and eliminating foreigners will make a mockery of the concept of the global village. It requires of us capacity, standards and competence as we pursue a world level.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail