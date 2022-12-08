So sad to stop Virgin flights

THE EDITOR: So sad, Virgin Airlines is not coming back to Tobago though it's not the airline's fault. The powers that be have decided not to renew its contract because of certain subsidy issues.

Do these people have Tobago tourism promotion in their heart? I think not. Have they imposed the same criteria on BA? Probably not.

BA now has no competition and will be able to dictate ticket prices for the foreseeable future. And the airfares wouldn't be affordable for many people, especially Tobagonians with families living in the UK.

Tobago needs tourism. Unfortunately it's been put on the back foot.

So sad.

Mark Lancaster

via e-mail