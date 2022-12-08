Miguel Moses donates vouchers to flood victims

File photo/Sureash Cholai

The home decor store Miguel Moses will distribute $25,000 in store vouchers to people affected by flooding. They can get a $500 voucher, redeemable at any Miguel Moses branch.

In a media release, Miguel Moses said it is "aware of the current flood situation and wish to extend our hand to try and help those people that are heavily affected. The goal is to help as many flood victims as we can. We deeply sympathise with these victims and hope to help alleviate some of their struggles."

The release said the company hoped the "selfless act will bring more businesses around Trinidad and Tobago together to help citizens in need."

Miguel Moses is reaching out to people in the areas most affected – El Socorro South, Bamboo and St Helena – the release said.

It has contacted councillors as well as the host of Crime Watch to help distribute vouchers. The vouchers can also be accessed on Miguel Moses' social media, and do not expire.

"Our hope is to help these flood victims in replacing what they may have lost in household items as we know Christmas is around the corner."