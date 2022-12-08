Madness at the Licensing Office

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Transport Commissioner and the Minister of Works and Transport should both resign immediately for putting the public through the madness that took place at the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road on Monday.

I arrived at there at 7 am to renew my driving licence and the line extended around the building. Surely the commissioner and the minister should have known that with the online process having been abandoned plans would have to be put in place to accommodate the expected crowd.

There was no provision for senior citizens. Surely a forward-thinking commissioner would have ensured there was a special line for seniors. But apparently he could not care less, so he should go now.

Members of staff were walking up and down telling the people in the lines they were short-staff. This seems to be the national excuse at all government offices.

I left Licensing at exactly 11 am, having spent four hours to renew my licence, which should have taken no more than in 15 minutes.

I shudder to think that I have to go back to that crazy place in two years to renew my licence.

God help us.

Gordon Laughlin

via e-mail