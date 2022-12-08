I agree, constitutional reform vital, urgent

THE EDITOR: In response to the insightful letter by J Ali in the Newsday of December 1, I echo the sentiment that our Constitution is in need of urgent reform.

Our country has been subjected to many an election, be it local government (within a three-year cycle), or general (within a five-year cycle). The dates of each of these elections, the latter in particular, are determined by the Prime Minister. The question is why in these modern times is a politician having that authority? Does that truly reflect democracy? Why not have fixed dates for elections? Shouldn't the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) deal with that?

If we know that the budget presentation is usually read around late September or early October, why not have a fixed date for the general election? Let's say the first Monday, or even first Friday, in September. This would give the elected party a three-week window to get its act together to form a Cabinet and get on with the country’s business.

Another area that is in need of reform, as Ali indicated, has to do with the appointment of a commissioner of police, which I believe is self-explanatory.

I also add here that the Minister of National Security shouldn't be able to grant a permit for someone to enter the country. If the Immigration Division already has laws that determine the categories of individuals permitted and not permitted to enter our borders, why give the line minister similar clout?

What about political campaign finance legislation? Where is it at now? Also, what about the composition of state and statutory boards where personnel is concerned?

With people from all areas of the country having to daily face two or more hours in heavy traffic, how is this issue addressed in the Constitution, or, more accurately, in the civil service regulations and other related laws? Can everyone realistically work eight to four?

The preamble of our Constitution makes reference to the sovereignty of God, yet the same God has been left out of our education system at all levels. But He was appealed to when we faced the initial stages of the pandemic, and now when many parts of the country have experienced a high degree of flooding, which will introduce a further increase in the cost of food and other goods and services.

So, at this point, can our Constitution be reformed to unconditionally "put God back in" all of our affairs?

JUSTIN MARK

via e-mail