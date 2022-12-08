4 Trinidad and Tobago entrepreneurs attend TechBeach Retreat in Jamaica

Kim Butcher of Okoyebykim is among four entrepreneurs from Nudge Caribbean attending the TechBeach Retreat Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Four entrepreneurs from Nudge Caribbean have been selected to attend the TechBeach Retreat Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from December 8-10.

Teneka Mohammed of Art to Table, Kim Butcher of OkoyebyKim, Keron Niles representing Freetown Collective, and Akinola Sennon of Deltones Institute, were chosen after applying through NudgeUp, Nudge’s internal community platform. Entrepreneurs were required to demonstrate how their businesses are strategically designed to generate impact through innovative, tech-enabled approaches.

Nudge Caribbean, founded by Anya Ayoung-Chee, design strategist and social entrepreneur, and Julie Avey, senior VP of People and Culture at the Massy Group, is a social enterprise prototyping and implementing sustainable, scalable and mindful social innovation solutions for Caribbean entrepreneurs, a media release said.

The four Nudge entrepreneurs won an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the conference which features keynote addresses, discussions, round-tables and fireside chats targeting a range of relevant topics from tech solutions for businesses in a post-covid world, to leveraging digital platforms for scaling and building payment infrastructure, the release said.

“TechBeach Retreat has been an impactful partner of ours from the start. We have a shared goal of nurturing Caribbean entrepreneurs so that they may showcase their talent to the world,” Avey said in the release.

"Our NudgeUp platform offers an equitable avenue for entrepreneurs to view criteria and apply for opportunities like these, as well as gain access to so much more. In fact, two of these winners were also awarded US $5,000 grants through NudgeUp to further develop their businesses that are intentionally designed to generate positive socio-economic change or directly benefit the environment. Our entrepreneurs are natural innovators and we are focused on ensuring they thrive.”

TechBeach provides a nexus for the global tech ecosystem to connect with the best companies and minds in the world with undiscovered talent and opportunities, for a more inclusive future, the release said.

Kyle Maloney, co-founder of TechBeach Retreat is committed to strengthening the partnership with Nudge Caribbean.

“It’s great to have this partnership with Nudge, as we share a mutual vision for elevating entrepreneurs across the region, enabling them to build businesses that impact communities,” he said.

Over the years, TechBeach has partnered with Google, Meta, pwc, Microsoft and YouTube, to name a few.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter said “TechBeach is an amazing global ecosystem of thriving technology enthusiasts in the Caribbean.”

The release said, "Nudge Caribbean has partnered with TechBeach Retreat to ensure that the awardees benefit from the dynamic network of tech entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, enthusiasts and innovators to discuss and exchange knowledge, resources and opportunities with the goal of entrepreneurial advancement."

For more info: nudgecaribbean.com