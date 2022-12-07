Suspect held in attack on ex-sport minister Ramsaran

Manohar Ramsaran -

THE suspect, who attacked former Minister of Sport Manohar Ramsaran, 73, on Tuesday morning, at Munroe Road Cricket Club, was arrested by officers of Central Police Division just after 5pm.

This was confirmed by club chairman and local government councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville Samuel Sankar.

Ramsaran, a TT Cricket Board (TTCB) member, was attacked on the club premises by a homeless man who used the grounds for shelter.

According to Sankar, Ramsaran went to the club on Tuesday morning to check on recent cleaning activities and found the man on site. Ramsaran informed the man to leave.

The man, irate at Ramsaran’s request, picked up a piece of wood and began hitting him about his body before fleeing.

After the incident, Ramsaran alerted neighbours who notified the emergency health services.

Ramsaran is now warded at the Mt Hope nursing a broken left arm. He also sustained injuries to his head and back. Sankar said another x-ray will determine if there are additio-nal injuries. He, however, has no lacerations or cuts to his body.

On the suspect’s arrest, Sankar said, “He is not a known person in the area but it seems he is from Bejucal, as that is where the arrest was made, according to the police.

“Manohar is a warrior and in good spirits. Although he is in pain, he isn’t lying down and moping about it. The police also interviewed him at the hospital.”

He credited officers ASP Rakesh Ramsook and other Central Division officers for swiftly apprehending the suspect. Sankar also thanked the medical staff at Mt Hope for their professionalism.

According to the club chairman, Ramsaran visited the club premises to check on the progress of a clean-up operation. The venue has a lengthy list of events coming up, from different organisations in the area, and Ramsaran wanted to do a site check.

Sankar visited Ramsaran at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

“He wants our youth development programme to continue on and instructed everyone to come out to training today (Tuesday). He said cricket has to go on,” Sankar said.

The club was carded to have its regular training regimen at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Tuesday.

Sankar also thanked Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed and Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah councillor Adrian Ali for all their assistance.

Club members and supporters also sent well wishes to the ex-sports minister.