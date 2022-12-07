Still no ID for body found off Hochoy Highway extension

The police have not yet identified the body of the man found wrapped in plastic on the roadside on the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension in South Oropouche on Tuesday.

The police said no one had come forward to identify the man up to Wednesday.

They got an anonymous call around 5.45 pm on Tuesday about the body, which had been seen lying face down in a grassy area off the highway’s southbound lane.

He was of African descent, the police said, about five foot ten inches tall and brown in complexion.

Southern Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.