Siparia residents shocked at shooting death of guard

Malesha Motilal.

Residents of Dandy Lane in Siparia said the news of the shooting death of 46-year-old security guard Malesha Motilal had shocked them.

"We know her to be a good person. We were shocked when we heard the news. She used to live alone. Malesha used to work at the Warden Office in Siparia and the girls’ school (St Brigid's Girls' RC School)," a resident said.

The police gave her address as Dandy Lane, but residents said she moved out of the rented house three and a half years ago. Now, no one lives there.

They said she was originally from Granville, Cedros.

"We heard she recently got a promotion and went to work in central. She used to rent the house to save on passage. She said it cost too much to work in Siparia and live in Granville."

Motilal died early Tuesday, four days after being shot on her way to work at Carapichaima East Secondary School. The police found her wearing her National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd uniform at around 5 am when they responded to a report of the shooting at Mc Leod Trace, near the school.

She hd been shot in the right eye and left hand.

Moments earlier, she had got out of a car on the northbound lane and was walking towards the school.

The police put Motilal in the police van and took her to the Chaguanas health facility. She was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she died.

The police do not have a motive, and investigations are ongoing.

WPC Corban of Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.