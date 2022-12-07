Proud of excellent and prompt T&TEC service

TTEC head office in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The recent report of an impending increase in electricity rates has no doubt caused concern for most of the population following the many increases we have had to endure over the last months.

Irrespective of how the rate increase affects me, I have to commend T&TEC for the excellent service and reliability, especially during all the bad weather we have been experiencing. At my place of business T&TEC has been prompt and proactive with maintenance, thus enabling trouble-free operation.

I rate T&TEC’s customer service among the best in the country and I have never experienced the hoggish attitude encountered at many other providers, foreign included. We all have to recognise that reliability and service come at a cost and it is clear that taxpayers can no longer subsidise the utility as previously.

T&TEC is usually taken for granted, being an essential service, so internet bills, for example, are often treated as more essential for payment.

The events of February 16 when most of the country was without power for almost 12 hours, though unusual and rare, emphasise our dependency on this crucial service.

I hope the regulators have been fair in accessing the amount of the increase and do not put undue burden on the productive sector. We must however remember that the continued reliability and customer service in the future will also be dependent on our ability to pay our electricity bills promptly.

RB KHAN

Pointe-a-Pierre