Kinetic's groovy soca has pulse on freedom

Kenetic's Keston "De Chancellor" Harris and Kwasi "KHemSun" Jones have released a groovy soca track called Driftin. -

TT-born musical duo Kinetic has released its first contribution for Carnival 2023 titled Driftin.

A media release describes Driftin as "a combination of solid instrumentation, melodic delivery and lyrics that arouse images of exotic voyages and intimate excursions to tropical destinations with a special travel companion."

The US-based Kinetic team of Keston "De Chancellor" Harris and Kwasi "KHemSun" Jones say the groovy soca track is about highlighting the joy of total freedom.

“In a sense, it's freedom. It's all beautiful emotions metaphorically described in a vessel of love. The plane in the lyrics is the vessel and ‘to drift’ is to be carefree in a mental state of liberation. The inspiration behind the song was to highlight the joy of total freedom (both mental and physical) with the one you love,” Harris and Jones said in the release.

Driftin was written by Harris and Jones and produced by Badjohn Republic. It features vocal contributions from Peter "WildXFire" Noel who has previously lent his talents to music projects by artistes such as Machel Montano and Lyrikal.

The new track has already gained positive reviews from listeners with some stating that they gained a sense of peace, as well as feelings of joy and wanderlust upon hearing it, the release said.

Harris and Jones, who hail from Marabella (south Trinidad), always aim to represent TT music to the fullest and aspire to continuously be part of the catalyst for soca music to make its mark on the world stage and potentially earn a Grammy or other major music accolade, the release said.

With 15 years of industry experiences, the unyielding and versatile singer-songwriters have performed at well-known diaspora events such as New Jersey’s Carib Fever, the annual New Jersey Reggae Fest and band launches in TT.

Harris and Jones have high ambitions for the soca single to eventually become synonymous with travel and tourism and encourage others to similarly pursue their dreams regardless of the size.

For more info and to connect with Kenetic: Instagram and Facebook via @itskinetic or ItsKineticmusic@gmail.com