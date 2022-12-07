Irvine's Golf Academy hosts 2nd annual tourney

A young golfer gets set to drive the ball as a crowd looks at at the Mt Irvine Golf Academy's second annual tournament. -

Approximately 50 young participants took part in Irvine's Golf Academy's second annual Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament last Thursday, at Mt Irvine golf course, Tobago. The competition featured participants from the academy, pre-schools and primary schools.

Cherisia Irvine, head coach and manager, Irvine Golf Academy, said this year's tournament was better than the inaugural event.

Competing schools included Signal Hill Primary School, Pentecostal Light and Life Primary School, Whim Anglican Primary School. Golden Lane Government Primary school, Harmon's SDA Primary School and St Nicholas Private Primary School.

Pre-schools taking part included Bright Gems Pre School, Dorcas Hope Pre School. Little Jewels Pre School and Little White Diamond. All pre-school students were given medals of participation.

Irvine, who runs a golf programme at several schools, said it was not difficult getting them on board for the tournament.

Parents, teachers and other well wishers were present to cheer on the young golfers.

Tournament results:

Girls Putting (Primary schools)

1. Chael James of Whim Anglican Primary school

2. Poloma Roberts of St Nicholas Primary

Boys Putting (primary schools)

1. Aaron Cunningham of Whim Anglican Primary school.

2. Oshai Frederick of St Nicholas Primary

Pre Schools Putting

Bright Gems Pre School

Zedex James

Xianè Thomas

Little Jewels Pre School:

Amara Noel

Ky-mani Williams

Dorcas Hope Pre School:

Zaique Marcelle

Cari Gonzales

Girls golf – chipping

1. Jaleah Mc millian

2. Annabel Diaz

School golf program – chipping:

1. Leshawn James of Signal Hill Primary

2. Renetta James of Whim Anglican Primary

Irvine Golf Academy (girls) – chipping

1. Zuri Marcelle

2. Kalea-Rea Lashley

Boys– chipping

1. Ky-mani Frank of Signal Hill Primary School

2. Joel Thomas of Pentecostal Light &Life Primary School

Boys – long drive

1. Legacy Fleming

2. Zamir Marcelle

Girls – long drive

Mya Demas

Beginners division – long drive

1. Jayce Joefield

2. Josiah Joefield

Most disciplined:

Destiny McPherson of St Nicholas Primary

Amaliah Gigauri of Pentecostal Light and Life Primary