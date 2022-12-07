Irvine's Golf Academy hosts 2nd annual tourney
Approximately 50 young participants took part in Irvine's Golf Academy's second annual Drive, Chip and Putt Tournament last Thursday, at Mt Irvine golf course, Tobago. The competition featured participants from the academy, pre-schools and primary schools.
Cherisia Irvine, head coach and manager, Irvine Golf Academy, said this year's tournament was better than the inaugural event.
Competing schools included Signal Hill Primary School, Pentecostal Light and Life Primary School, Whim Anglican Primary School. Golden Lane Government Primary school, Harmon's SDA Primary School and St Nicholas Private Primary School.
Pre-schools taking part included Bright Gems Pre School, Dorcas Hope Pre School. Little Jewels Pre School and Little White Diamond. All pre-school students were given medals of participation.
Irvine, who runs a golf programme at several schools, said it was not difficult getting them on board for the tournament.
Parents, teachers and other well wishers were present to cheer on the young golfers.
Tournament results:
Girls Putting (Primary schools)
1. Chael James of Whim Anglican Primary school
2. Poloma Roberts of St Nicholas Primary
Boys Putting (primary schools)
1. Aaron Cunningham of Whim Anglican Primary school.
2. Oshai Frederick of St Nicholas Primary
Pre Schools Putting
Bright Gems Pre School
Zedex James
Xianè Thomas
Little Jewels Pre School:
Amara Noel
Ky-mani Williams
Dorcas Hope Pre School:
Zaique Marcelle
Cari Gonzales
Girls golf – chipping
1. Jaleah Mc millian
2. Annabel Diaz
School golf program – chipping:
1. Leshawn James of Signal Hill Primary
2. Renetta James of Whim Anglican Primary
Irvine Golf Academy (girls) – chipping
1. Zuri Marcelle
2. Kalea-Rea Lashley
Boys– chipping
1. Ky-mani Frank of Signal Hill Primary School
2. Joel Thomas of Pentecostal Light &Life Primary School
Boys – long drive
1. Legacy Fleming
2. Zamir Marcelle
Girls – long drive
Mya Demas
Beginners division – long drive
1. Jayce Joefield
2. Josiah Joefield
Most disciplined:
Destiny McPherson of St Nicholas Primary
Amaliah Gigauri of Pentecostal Light and Life Primary
