Water taxi adjusts sailing times for December

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Water Taxi Service has adjusted its sailing schedule until December 30.

In a statement, it said from Monday, departures from San Fernando will be at 6am, 6.30am, 8.30am and 3.30pm.

Departures from Port of Spain will be at 7.15am, 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

It said one-way tickets cost $15, and limited bus shuttles will be available at both locations.