(Updated) Chaguanas murder victim’s uncle killed in hit-and-run accident

Chandernagore Road grandmother, Carmelita Ramdass (left), speaks with Newsday on Tuesday while the family gathered at their home. Her grandson Randy Ramdass' body was one of two double homicide, that was found in a car on Sunday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Screams echoed on Monday night during the wake of murder victim Amar Randy Ramdass at the news that his uncle had been struck and killed in an accident on the highway.

People left the wake and headed toward the Solomon Hochoy Highway, where they saw the body of Alvin “Fenders” Ramlogan, 50, near the wheels of a truck parked on the shoulder.

Ramlogan was the brother of Ramdass’s late mother, Sherryann.

Sherryann, the mother of two, died of natural causes 21 years ago.

The family is from Chandernagore Road, Edinburgh, in Chaguanas.

A relative who asked to be unnamed said, “We got the news that somebody just got bounced and it looked like Alvin. His sister, who was in the wake, started to scream. They were close. We were not expecting this.”

The relative said Ramlogan was a drug addict who was “always on the move.” His relatives said they did not know where he was going or coming from.

“Alvin went to rehab many times. We really tried with him. He was well-spoken. He has four daughters,” the relative added.

Ramlogan was walking south along the northbound lane near the Seereeram Brothers compound in Chase Village at around 10 pm when he was hit. He died at the scene. Relatives learned that a truck was parked on the shoulder because of tyre issues.

On Sunday at around 9 am, the bodies of Ramdass, 26, an electrician, ad his girlfriend Anita Jagdeo, 27, of Carapichaima, were found in her car off a dirt track off Factory Road, Chaguanas. Both had been shot.

The police also found marijuana in the Nissan AD wagon.

“The couple used to pass here, and Randy would give him breakfast. Alvin used to work as a fabricator and was great at his job before the drugs took over his life,” the relative said.

At Ramdass’s home, his paternal grandmother Carmelita Ramdass said Ramlogan often did odd jobs around the house. She was told he was at her home on Sunday night eating crab and dumplings during her grandson’s wake.

Carmelita and other relatives were still baffled over the double homicide, saying Ramdass and Jagdeo were hard-working and honest. The couple had a real estate business and left their homes at around 4 pm on Saturday to make a transaction in Couva.

“I want justice for Randy and his girlfriend. I want just for all the people who were murdered,” Carmelita Ramdass said.

Autopsies on the couple are set for Wednesday.

Funeral plans are ongoing.

Homicide Bureau of Investigation (Region III) police are investigating.