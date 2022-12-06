Security guard dies days after being shot in Cunupia

File photo

A 46-year-old security guard has died three days after she was shot in Cunupia.

Police said Malesha Motilal was walking to work last Friday morning near the Carapichaima East Secondary School when a man confronted her and shot her in the eye.

Passers-by saw Motilal bleeding and took her to the Chaguanas Health Facility. From there she was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Investigators said Motilal was put on life support but died of her injury at around 3 am on Tuesday.

No one has been arrested for the murder as yet. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and the Cunupia CID are continuing enquiries.