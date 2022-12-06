Ibero-American film festival opens in Port of Spain

From December 6-20, the Ibero-American Film Festival will take place at the National Library, Abercromby St, Port of Spain.

The festival is jointly organised by the embassies of Peru, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Argentina, Cuba, Chile and Colombia, with the support of the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis).

Peruvian ambassador David Málaga told Newsday the festival will have a formal opening on December 6, attended by the ambassadors of the ten participating countries.

“When I arrived at Trinidad and Tobago I learned a film festival was held until 2017, and as the good film lover I am, I talked with the other Ibero-American ambassadors here to resume it, and today it is a reality,” Málaga said.

He believes the cinema not only serves as entertainment, but also has an informative aspect.

“We believe in the interculturality promoted by Unesco to reinforce values ​​and dialogue, generating new interpretations of world reality,” he said.

The films will be shown free of charge and will help overcome language barriers and promote the Spanish language in TT, bringing locals closer to Latin America.

“Cinema allows our cultures to enter Trinidadian homes and for the population to learn about our history, needs and realities,” Málaga said.

The film festival also seeks to contribute to making Port of Spain an exemplary cultural city for the Caribbean.

“We are talking about good cinema, with modern films, but full of the culture of our Ibero-American countries, which have worked on the growth of their culture and of cinema in particular,” he said.

Málaga said the film, El Corazón de la Luna, from his country, Peru, will open the festival.

“It was a film produced at the University of Lima, giving life to a special character with the most modern technological resources. It has been highlighted internationally."

Malaga invited the public to learn a little more about the culture and language of the Ibero-American countries.