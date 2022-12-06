Defensive driving willsave lives

THE EDITOR: It’s haunting to think that the highways we traverse every morning to go to work were final destinations for so many.

Sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Rond Mohammed, 19, who lost his life when he "fell out of a car which became airborne and slammed into another vehicle on the Solomon Hochoy Highway." He was a passenger in the car.

Accidents do happen, but after seeing the dashcam footage from another driver on social media, for him to be thrown out in that manner he clearly didn’t have on his seat belt.

TT has so many potholes, so why should anybody be driving fast? All of us will reach the same traffic light. Where do we want to go so? If you want to reach your destination early, leave your house earlier.

Parents, if your children want to make a lime, take a drive with them and learn the route beforehand. I certainly don't want to be a statistic or end up on Trinidriver47’s season finale.

Like acquiring your driver's licence, invest in educating yourself on defensive driving. We need it on the nation’s roads now more than ever. It will save lives.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas