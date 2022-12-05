SEA a barrier to education

THE EDITOR: It has been stated clearly that the only purpose of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) is to provide a competitive arena in which the darling 11-year-olds of this nation vie for the inexplicably limited places at secondary schools staffed by university-trained teachers, where there are biology, chemistry and physics laboratories, where active parent-teacher associations participate in management of the school and where vibrant alumni associations (suggesting a cadre of satisfied, successful graduates) promote an environment for love of and respect for learning. The question begging an answer is why all the places at all the secondary schools are not like the ones described above.

All children entering the wretched school system presented to them in TT know from the beginning that it matters not how much they enjoy school, how enthusiastically they participate in class, how dedicated they are (with or without the support of a loving family) to handing in assignments and learning material (competently taught or not) year after year. The mantra, as children enter the schools, is "SEA, SEA!"

Thus, the little students learn early that love of learning, enthusiasm and dedication will play no part in their future – the four hours of an "assessment" are the ones that will govern any hope they can harbour of a wonderful life. Defeatism is the only word to describe what is imposed on these children. Defeatism – pretty much the opposite of what we are all responsible for cultivating in children of that age.

Many children are numbed by the culture of worship surrounding the SEA, a bizarre combat suited more to the Knights Templar, possibly, or the Japanese wrestlers (both notably fringe social groups). The SEA is like a wall for these children, a barrier to any education.

We know the children of TT deserve better. The change from the current brutal competition to a natural, joyful transition between primary and secondary school can be achieved within five years. It can be achieved even sooner in Tobago.

No one would claim that any secondary school in Tobago transcends mediocrity. There is, simply put, nothing to compete for. Laboratory facilities can be provided in all the secondary schools and qualified yet unemployed people can be hired there.

Tobago can demonstrate to the nation just how to solve a problem that is destroying us and our future. Let us all encourage this change by September 2023. Time to waste we have not.

