Miracle Ministries into Coca Cola Girls’ Intercol semis

Miracle Ministries booked their spot in the Coca Cola Girls’ Intercol semi-final round after getting past Pleasantville Secondary 2-0 at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Sunday.

A goal each in each half from Jewel Benjamin and Jillanda Sandy shut out 2019 winners Pleasantville and set up an anticipated semi-final meeting with Signal Hill Secondary on Thursday at Ato Boldon.

The other semi-final between Five Rivers Secondary and Holy Name Convent also kicks off on Thursday at St Mary’s College Grounds, Port of Spain.

Additionally on Sunday, Siparia West Secondary defeated Miracle Ministries 4-2 in the Tiger Tanks Big 5 competition.

Action in this division continues on Thursday with Siparia West up against Arima North at a venue yet to be confirmed.