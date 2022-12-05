Entire THA executive resigns from PDP

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, front right, and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, front left, with other assemblymen at a special sitting of the assembly in September to replace Watson Duke as deputy chief secretary. File photo/David Reid

ALL members of the THA Executive Council have resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the revelation on Monday morning by releasing the resignation letter and a statement.

The resignations took effect from December 1.

Augustine said he and his colleagues in the assembly took the collective decision to resign from the party.

He added: “I wish to assure the people of Tobago that we remain completely focused on the business of the Tobago House of Assembly and serving the people of Tobago. I also wish to state that this transition will be seamless and swift, and I will address this matter further in due course. We reiterate our commitment to building a stronger, more sufficient Tobago.”

The letter was signed by:

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett

Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James

Secretary of Community Development Terance Baynes, Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Urban Renewal Ian Pollard

Secretary for Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin

Assistant Secretary of Food Security Nigel Taitt

Assistant Secretary of Tourism Megan Morrison, Assistant Secretary for Settlements Niall George

Assistant Secretary of Education Orlando Kerr

Assistant Secretary for the Office of the Chief Secretary Certica Williams-Orr

Assistant Secretary for Community Development Wane Clarke

Assistant Secretary for Health Sonny Craig

Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Joel Sampson.