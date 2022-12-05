Entire THA executive resigns from PDP
ALL members of the THA Executive Council have resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made the revelation on Monday morning by releasing the resignation letter and a statement.
The resignations took effect from December 1.
Augustine said he and his colleagues in the assembly took the collective decision to resign from the party.
He added: “I wish to assure the people of Tobago that we remain completely focused on the business of the Tobago House of Assembly and serving the people of Tobago. I also wish to state that this transition will be seamless and swift, and I will address this matter further in due course. We reiterate our commitment to building a stronger, more sufficient Tobago.”
The letter was signed by:
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine
Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael
Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris
Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett
Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James
Secretary of Community Development Terance Baynes, Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Urban Renewal Ian Pollard
Secretary for Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin
Assistant Secretary of Food Security Nigel Taitt
Assistant Secretary of Tourism Megan Morrison, Assistant Secretary for Settlements Niall George
Assistant Secretary of Education Orlando Kerr
Assistant Secretary for the Office of the Chief Secretary Certica Williams-Orr
Assistant Secretary for Community Development Wane Clarke
Assistant Secretary for Health Sonny Craig
Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Joel Sampson.
