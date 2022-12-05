Croatia defeat Japan on penalties to advance in World Cup

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saves a penalty kick by Japan's Kaoru Mitoma during the World Cup round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

CROATIA held their nerves to defeat Japan on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

At the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday the match ended 1-1 after regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time.

Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead at the end of the first half with a 43rd-minute strike. Croatia responded early in the second half as Ivan Perisic converted a header in the 55th minute.

Japan missed three of their first four penalties as Croatia won the shootout 3-1 to seal a place in the quarterfinals at 11 am on Friday. Japan’s penalty kicks were poor, as their attempts lacked power and placement.

Croatia will play the winner of the match between Brazil and South Korea.