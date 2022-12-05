Brazil samba into World Cup's last 8 after 4-1 win

South Korea's Hwang In-beom (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's Neymar during the World Cup round of 16 match, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. (AP Photo) -

BRAZIL stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 4-1 victory over South Korea at the Stadium 974 on Monday.

The five-time champions made a strong start as Raphinha set up Vinicius Jnr for the opening goal in the seventh minute. In the 13th minute, Neymar converted a penalty after striker Richarlison was fouled.

Brazil kept attacking and an impressive build-up play led to Richarlison making it 3-0 in the 29th minute. After 36 minutes it was 4-0 when Vinicius Jnr crossed the ball to Lucas Paqueta who volleyed home.

South Korea battled in the second half and were rewarded with a consolation goal in the 76th minute. Following a free kick, Paik Seung-ho collected the ball 25 yards from goal and struck a half volley that beat goal-keeper Allison. South Korea goal-keeper Kim Seung-gyu had a brilliant second half making a few quality saves.

Brazil will play Croatia in the quarter-finals at 11 am TT time on Friday.