Artistes to sing Kenny J's songs at soca parang fiesta

A Soca Parang Fiesta taking place at the National Academy of the Performing Arts in north and south will pay tribute to the late Kenny J.

The event will showcase the late artiste's many hits which will be performed by a cast of popular soca parang entertainers, a media release said.

The line-up features Rome, Marcia Miranda, Cro Cro, Alicia Jaggessar, Myron B, Marilyn Williams, Eddie Charles, Ninja, Bindley B, and Poser backed by The A Team,

Other performances include appearances by Xavier Strings, known for their fusion of Caribbean and folk music using the violin and other instruments, as well as parang champions Los Alumnos de San Juan.

The two-day event is carded for December 10 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando and December 11 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Kenny J aka Kenwrick Joseph, who was best known for his double-entendre Christmas soca parang such as Paint Brush, Alexander and Hush Your Mouth, among others, died om January 2, aged 69,

Patrons can also win door prizes ranging from appliances to alcohol to food, the release said.